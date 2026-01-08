Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

Desplácese hacia abajo para ver la traducción al español

Was your property or business damaged in the recent storms? Please assist local emergency officials in assessing storm impacts by reporting damage to the Office of Emergency Management.

The Santa Barbara County Office of Emergency Management is collecting information to understand the local impacts of the January 2026 storm in order to advocate for state and federal assistance. If your property or business was damaged during the recent storms, please report that information to the Office of Emergency Management using their Private Property and Business Disaster Damage Report Form at the following link:

Disaster Damage Report Form

If you have any questions about this form, please contact the Santa Barbara County Office of Emergency Management at (805) 681-5526.