A crucial Channel League contest against rival San Marcos brought out the best in the Dos Pueblos High boys’ basketball team.

Seniors Evan Pinsker and Wyatt Gardiner exploded for 26 and 22 points, respectively, as the Chargers pulled off a 69-67 upset of San Marcos on Wednesday night at Sovine Gym.

“Last year, Pinsker was sick for this game and we lost,” said Dos Pueblos coach Joe Zamora. “For a year we’ve been thinking about that. That was my challenge for him coming into this game: ‘This is your senior year. What is the statement you want to make?’ I was so proud of him. He was so even-keeled.”

The last time Dos Pueblos defeated San Marcos in boys’ basketball was during the 2016-17 season, nearly nine years ago, and it took an inspired effort for the Chargers to replicate that victory as San Marcos battled until the final buzzer.

The Chargers had struggled in their previous five games with Gardiner sidelined due to injury, but he returned against San Marcos, and Dos Pueblos set the tone early. Pinsker’s first three-pointer of the game gave the Chargers an 8-3 lead with 4:09 remaining in the first quarter. Pinsker finished with seven three-pointers overall, and his hot shooting proved contagious.

Wyatt Gardiner scored 22 points in his return from injury. Photo Credit: Gary Kim

Jordan Caratachea extended the Dos Pueblos lead to 14-6 on the first of his three three-pointers with just under three minutes to play in the opening quarter.

“Dos Pueblos came ready to play tonight. It was obvious from the jump,” said San Marcos coach Matt Jordan. “You’ve got to tip your cap. They played unbelievably tonight.”

Despite the slow start, San Marcos clawed back into the game after a three-pointer by Koji Hefner and a transition layup by Aidan Conlan cut the Royals’ deficit to 16-14 with 1:25 remaining in the first quarter.

Pinsker knocked down his second three-pointer of the period to give Dos Pueblos a 20-15 lead heading into the second quarter. Neither team was able to build a lead of more than five points for the remainder of the game.

Another transition layup by Conlan in the final moments of the second quarter evened the score at 33-33 at halftime.

With just under a minute remaining in the third quarter, Coulter Jay made a physical play to secure a steal in the backcourt that led to a layup. The controversial sequence resulted in a technical foul on the San Marcos bench, and the Chargers converted the ensuing free throws to take a 50-45 lead into the fourth quarter.

The fourth quarter belonged to Conlan, who poured in 13 of his game-high 27 points in the period, including four of his six three-pointers. Despite his heroics, the Royals could not overcome an incredible shooting performance by the Chargers, who finished the game with 14 three-pointers.

“He’s been incredible this year. I told them in the locker room Aidan has won us a lot of games,” Jordan said. “He’s been the reason we’ve beaten some really good teams.”

A Gardiner three-pointer gave Dos Pueblos a 58-55 lead midway through the fourth quarter, but Conlan responded moments later to tie the score at 58-58.

Pinsker drained a deep three-pointer that appeared to be a dagger at the 2:35 mark, pushing the Chargers’ lead to 64-59. Conlan answered again with a three-pointer that cut the deficit to 64-62 with 1:40 remaining.

With Dos Pueblos leading 66-64 and under 20 seconds to play, Logan Pearce broke free from the San Marcos press for a layup that extended the Chargers’ lead to 68-64 with 13 seconds remaining. The Royals never recovered from that final defensive breakdown.

With the victory, Dos Pueblos improved to 11-6 overall and 2-3 in Channel League play. San Marcos fell to 12-6 overall and 3-2 in league action.