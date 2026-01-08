Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

Lt. Jarrett Morris in front of Goleta City Hall | Credit: Courtesy

GOLETA, CA, January 8, 2026 – The City of Goleta is pleased to introduce its new Chief of Police Services. Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Lieutenant Jarrett Morris has taken on the new assignment and brings more than 20 years of law enforcement experience to the position. In this role, Lt. Morris will oversee the Goleta Police Department, which includes a Motor Traffic Unit and two Community Resource Deputies, as well as the unincorporated areas of the Goleta Valley.

Goleta’s City Manager Robert Nisbet said, “This is an important position for the City and we are pleased to have such a seasoned and dedicated law enforcement professional to help maintain a safe community and continue to provide the high level of service our residents expect.”

Lt. Morris said, “I am honored to serve the Goleta community in this leadership role. With my extensive experience in patrol, investigations, and specialized units within the Sheriff’s Office—including overseeing the K9 program and managing critical incident responses—I am committed to building strong community partnerships, enhancing proactive policing, and ensuring Goleta remains one of the safest cities in the region.”

Lt. Morris began his career with the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office in 2005. He has held a wide variety of assignments, including custody operations, patrol, gang and narcotics investigations, coroner’s detective sergeant, K9 unit coordinator, mobile field force leader, and peer support coordinator. He has responded to multiple mass casualty incidents and played a key role in death investigations, including the 2019 Conception boat fire and Lahaina Fire in Maui. Most recently, Lt. Morris has served as the Sheriff’s Adjutant, while also overseeing the Coroner’s Bureau and agency wellness programs.

Lt. Morris holds a Bachelor’s Degree in Criminal Justice Administration from Union Institute and University.

If you would like to meet Lt. Morris in person or watch virtually, he will be formally introduced at the upcoming January 20th Goleta City Council meeting.

We look forward to welcoming Lt. Morris and continuing our strong partnership with the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office to keep Goleta safe.

We also want to take this opportunity to thank our outgoing Chief of Police Services, Lt. Frank Vasquez and wish him the best of luck in his assignment overseeing the Sheriff’s Office Contract Bureau.

Lt. Vasquez will receive a City Tile thanking him for his service to Goleta at the January 20th Council meeting.