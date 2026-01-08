Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

Santa Barbara, CA — County students seeking financial assistance from the Scholarship Foundation of Santa Barbara for the 2026-27 academic year must submit their completed applications by January 31. At this point in its awards cycle, the Foundation is accepting applications for its general and employer-sponsored scholarship programs. Foundation application materials and instructions are available online at http://www.sbscholarship.org/apply.

“Our application process is intuitive and user-friendly, but it does require effort and planning. I strongly encourage students to complete their applications as soon as possible,” said Scholarship Foundation President and CEO Melinda Cabrera.

The Scholarship Foundation of Santa Barbara provides scholarships to Santa Barbara County students pursuing undergraduate, graduate, or vocational education. Last year, the Foundation awarded college and vocational scholarships totaling more than $7.7 million to 2,125 students countywide.

Scholarship Foundation program advisors are available to assist students and parents with the Foundation application and can provide general financial aid guidance. For more information on the Scholarship Foundation’s application process, email info@sbscholarship.org.

The Scholarship Foundation of Santa Barbara is the nation’s largest community-based provider of college scholarships, having cumulatively awarded in excess of $167 million to some 64,000 county students since its founding in 1962. A nonprofit organization, the Scholarship Foundation also provides free financial aid advising services. For additional information, visit http://www.sbscholarship.org.