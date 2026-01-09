I couldn’t help but notice the Indy‘s recent article regarding the upcoming mayoral race. I would like to recommend to whoever decides to run for mayor of our beautiful city that they run the campaign with the promise of opening up State Street to vehicle traffic.

I’ve spoken to many, many locals and have yet to speak to anyone who disagrees that the street should be returned to its former state. I’m not a politician/political consultant but I’m willing to bet that you’d win, on this platform alone (unless your name rhymes with thump).

Put into perspective, this does not really seem all that important. But, it’d be nice to have a win, these days, even a seemingly insignificant one.