As the clock ticked down to zero, Dos Pueblos star guard Carly Letendre launched a three-pointer under heavy pressure from San Marcos guard Janelle Capuno, but the potential game-winning shot went off the back rim and the Royals clinched a 55-53 victory over the Chargers on Thursday night at the Thunderhut.

The victory marked the first time San Marcos has defeated Dos Pueblos in’ girls basketball since the 2022-23 season snapping a five-game listing streak.

“The fact that we’ve been in so many of these tight games and having more of that experience has allowed us to get a little more comfortable in these situations,” said San Marcos coach Kelly Uyesaka. “This team is resilient and they are going to keep battling, especially in a rivalry game.”

Jada Ahmad scored a game-high 20 points and the Royals dominated inside behind the combined efforts of Isabela Schow and Lily Ruvalcaba, who finished with 13 points apiece.

The Royals celebrate after the final buzzer sounds. Photo Credit: Gary Kim

Dos Pueblos came out firing and took an early 12-5 lead on a with just under five minutes remaining in the first quarter on a three-pointer by Letendre, who scored eight of her 12 points in the opening period.

However, San Marcos closed the first quarter on 13-3 run to take an 18-15 lead on two free throws by Ruvalcaba.

The second quarter was a defensive slugfest, but Autumn Johnson infused some offense with a coroner three-pointer as the halftime buzzer sounded that gave San Marcos a 25-24 lead.

Letendre was assessed her fourth foul early in the third quarter and had to sit out the majority of the period, which set the stage for Dos Pueblos to take control.

A three-pointer by freshman Piper Kittle increased the San Marcos lead to 34-28 at the 5:40 mark of the third quarter. Jada Ahmad followed with a fadeaway three-pointer in the corner that put the Royals ahead 44-35 with 20 seconds remaining in the third quarter.

However, Dos Pueblos climbed back into the game behind a galvanizing fourth quarter performance by Kindah Ahmad Reda. The junior forward is known for her relentless attacks on the rim, but knocked down three three-pointers in the final stanza to breathe life into the Chargers’ comeback.

Ahmad Reda’s third and final three-pointer from the top of the key cut the Dos Pueblos deficit to 49-48 with 4:30 remaining in the game. She finished with a team-high 20 points.

A driving layup by Letendre tied the score at 53-53 with 1:27 left in the game. But the decisive play of the game was appropriate as Ruvalcaba swooped in for an offensive rebound and put-back that put the Royals ahead 55-53.

“We told the girls that they have the ability to dominate the paint and dominate the boards,” Uyesaka said. “That was our challenge tonight is to be the team that we know we can be.”

With the victory, San Marcos improves to 9-5 overall and 3-2 in Channel League play. Dos Pueblos drops to 9-10 overall and 3-2 in Channel League play.