The San Marcos boys’ basketball team bounced back from a heartbreaking loss to rival Dos Pueblos with a 79-35 demolition of visiting Buena on Friday night.

Koji Hefner led the way for the Royals with 16 points while Brody Green and Aidan Conlan added 14 points apiece.

“Really good bounce back win after a tough loss at Dos Pueblos. I thought Benny Huerta gave us excellent minutes as he was everywhere tonight,” said San Marcos coach Matt Jordan. Oliver (Werkhoven) getting his first varsity dunk was a special moment that all the guys rallied around. Excited to get back in the gym before a tough week against Pacifica and Santa Barbara.”

Santa Barbara 64, Ventura 37

The Dons improved to 6-0 in Channel League play with a dominant second half.

Levin Oakes led the way with 20 points. Levi Oakes and Cayleb Miller chipped in eleven points apiece.

Pacifica 73, Dos Pueblos 70 (OT)

The Chargers were once again without Wyatt Gardiner due to injury and suffered an overtime defeat at Pacifica.

With the loss Dos Pueblos is now 2-4 in Channel League play. Evan Pinsker delivered a strong performance with 21 points. Caleb Damron added 20 points and Jordan Caratachea chipped in 15 points.

“On the road, we had a very slow start that allowed Pacifica to score a lot of points,” said Dos Pueblos coach Joe Zamora. We were able to fight back and send it into overtime but Pacifica was able to pull a three-point victory.”