GOLETA, CA, January 9, 2026 – You are invited to City of Goleta’s first Coffee & Community / Café y Comunidad of the new year on Saturday, January 31, 2026, from 9:00 – 11:00 a.m. at Goleta Valley Library (GVL) Express located at 6500 Hollister Avenue, Suite 105. GVL Express can be accessed on Los Carneros Way and is across the street from the Goleta Valley Athletic Club. Mingle with Mayor Paula Perotte and 2nd District Councilmember James Kyriaco while enjoying coffee and donuts from SloDoCo. Our new Chief of Police Services Jarrett Morris will be there as well. This is a free, family-friendly community event with Spanish interpretation.

Councilmember James Kyriaco (District 2) said, “I am looking forward to a morning filled with connection, treats and good conversation. This is a great opportunity for community members to see our new temporary library space and to receive answers to questions about issues facing our city.”

Mayor Paula Perotte said, “I am looking forward to seeing new and familiar faces at our first Coffee & Community event of the year. This is a great opportunity to get to know each other better, meet your neighbors and hear about topics of importance to your neighborhood. Please make sure to bring your questions.”

We are excited to hold this event at our temporary library location – GVL Express – while the main library at 500 N. Fairview undergoes construction for infrastructure upgrades. Come check out this small but mighty library for yourself. Bring the whole family – there will be an activity available for the kids and small group tours offered to learn more about the inner-workings of your local library. GVL Express typically opens at 10:00 a.m. on Saturdays, but will open early, at 9:00 a.m., for Coffee & Community on January 31. Opening remarks begin around 9:30 a.m.

Parking is limited. Please park in the designated “Library” spots. You can also park on Los Carneros Way or at Goleta City Hall right next door.

While there will be time for everyone to check out GVL Express, due to limited capacity much of the event will be held in the parking lot outside.

Learn about GVL Express at http://www.GoletaValleyLibrary.org/GVLExpress.

The City holds Coffee & Community / Café y Comunidad events throughout the year in each of its four districts. To find out what district you are in, plug your address into our interactive Know Your District Map at https://tinyurl.com/GoletaInteractiveMap.

We hope to see you at GVL Express for Coffee & Community in District 2 on Saturday, January 31.