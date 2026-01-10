Future Leaders of America condemns the actions taken by ICE and the ongoing loss of life resulting from violence carried out with impunity. Extreme violence by ICE is not rare; it has become normalized. We refuse to accept this as our future.

In the aftermath of Renee Good’s killing, the administration and right-wing politicians have attempted to push a false narrative, labeling her a “domestic terrorist” and claiming she attempted to harm ICE agents. We know this is not true because video evidence exists. We know because our own communities have repeatedly suffered loss and trauma at the hands of ICE. These crimes continue to be framed as “necessary” and are routinely shielded from accountability.

Now, more than ever, our communities must stand together and take action.

You have the right, under the First Amendment, to observe and record ICE activity, as long as you do not impede or obstruct operations. Receive training to get “ICE out of the 805” through @the805undocufund Support established rapid response efforts by connecting with @the805undocufund See something, say something. Upload videos/reports of illegal ICE activity through the California Attorney General’s portal: https://oag.ca.gov/reportmisconduct

Future Leaders of America is committed to protecting our communities and the future of our youth.

We will not budge. We will not stop. We will not be scared into silence. We continue to stand strong alongside our immigrant community.

We encourage community members to get trained, stay informed, and support one another.

Where ICE melts, flowers grow.