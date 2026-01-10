Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

Flooding outside Santa Barbara Airport on Saturday, January 3, 2026 | Credit: Ingrid Bostrom

(SANTA BARBARA, Calif.) – On January 9, 2026, the County of Santa Barbara proclaimed a local emergency in response to the December 2025 and January 2026 storm events.

Multiple atmospheric river fueled rainstorms impacted the entire county from December 23, 2025, to January 4, 2026. These storms produced heavy rainfall, flooding, storm surges, coastal erosion, high winds, landslides, and shallow debris flows across the county. Impacts included flooded local roadways, state highways, businesses, communities, and state and local parks; and the temporary closure of the Santa Barbara Airport and highways. These storms required protective actions, continued response throughout the area, and present risks for further damage and risk to life.

In the days following these significant storms, County departments and local government agencies continue to assess and document damages. Emergency protective actions taken in response to the storms, along with damage to government facilities and assets, are currently estimated at $7.6 million.

“The storms over the holiday period caused significant damage across Santa Barbara County,” said County Executive Officer Mona Miyasato. “Declaring a local emergency allows the County to seek inclusion in the State’s disaster proclamation and pursue financial assistance through FEMA and the California Disaster Assistance Act.”

The storm event from December 23–26, 2025 produced approximately 14.5 inches of rain in the county, including periods of locally intense rainfall, with rates reaching 1.46 inches in one hour on December 25, 2025. Additional storms from December 31, 2025, through January 4, 2026, brought more rain to already saturated watersheds, increasing cumulative multi-storm totals to more than 22 inches. Some locations experienced extremely high rainfall on January 3, 2026, with rates of up to 2.0 inches in one hour. Throughout these events, the National Weather Service (NWS) issued more than 50 weather statements, and the County Office of Emergency Management (OEM) sent eight emergency alerts to residents.

Proclaiming a local state of emergency is an essential step for local governments dealing with significant impacts from incidents. Under the California Emergency Services Act, the County has 10 days within an incident occurring to proclaim a local emergency and seek disaster assistance.

Mona Miyasato, as the County Executive Officer and Director of Emergency Services proclaimed a local emergency on Friday, January 9, 2026, that will be ratified by the Board of Supervisors on Tuesday, January 13, 2025, during the regularly scheduled Board of Supervisors meeting.

View full proclamation here.