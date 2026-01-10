Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

Credit: Courtesy

Santa Barbara, Calif. – The Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office today welcomed two new employees and recognized the promotion of twelve members of the organization during a ceremony underscoring the Sheriff’s Office’s longstanding commitment to service, professionalism, and leadership.

“Our office has a proud tradition of Keeping the Peace Since 1850,” Sheriff Bill Brown said. “Whether you are beginning your career with our agency or stepping into a new leadership role, our expectations are clear: treat every person fairly, courteously, and professionally—every time.”

The Sheriff’s Office welcomed Sheriff’s Utility Worker Frank “Frankie” Lentini and Financial Office Professional Leon “Fabian” Arias.

The Sheriff then introduced and promoted 12 members of the agency. These included three key additions to the executive leadership team:

Undersheriff Brad Welch is a 25-year veteran of the Sheriff’s Office who has served in custody, patrol, investigations, and command leadership, most recently as Chief Deputy of Law Enforcement Operations. He holds both bachelor’s and master’s degrees, has graduated from multiple executive leadership programs, and is a past recipient of the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office Medal of Valor. He brings deep operational experience to the role of second-in-command.

Chief Deputy Kevin Huddle is a long-serving Sheriff’s Office leader with a career spanning patrol, investigations, field training, and executive command assignments. A POST Command College graduate with a master’s degree in law enforcement leadership, he will help guide agency-wide law enforcement operations and organizational priorities.

Custody Chief Deputy Ryan Sullivan completed a master’s degree in public administration from California State University, Northridge and began his career with the Sheriff’s Office in custody operations. He has advanced through supervisory and command ranks, overseeing multiple jail operations and support divisions. With extensive experience in custody leadership and organizational management, he will lead custody operations and program delivery across Sheriff’s facilities.

“These promotions reflect the caliber of our people and the rigor of the process,” Sheriff Brown said. “Competition is always tough, and those who emerge successfully have earned the confidence of this organization.”

The following additional promotions were made:

John Maxwell — Sheriff’s Commander

Cassandra Marking — Custody Commander

Selim Celmeta — Custody Commander

Daniel Nelson Jr. — Sheriff’s Lieutenant

Justin Haney — Custody Lieutenant

Luis Espinosa — Custody Lieutenant

Jose Velazquez — Custody Sergeant

Jose Alejo — Custody Sergeant

Nanette Tobin — Administrative Office Professional Senior

Sheriff Brown emphasized that the guiding principles behind these leadership transitions remain consistent: public service, accountability, and professionalism. He encouraged all newly promoted personnel to lead with the values reflected in the word SHERIFF: Service, Honor, Ethics, Respect, Integrity, Fairness, and Faithfulness.

The ceremony concluded with an oath of office for newly promoted sworn members, followed by a reception for family, friends, and colleagues.