Senior defensive back/wide receiver Sam Crawford capped off a stellar high school football career by receiving All-CIF Southern Section Division 4 recognition.

Crawford is the lone 11-man football player in Santa Barbara County to be honored by the Southern Section, as North County schools are part of the Central Section.

Sam Crawford hauls in a touchdown catch with just seconds remaining in regulation.

On offense, Crawford racked up 23 catches for 451 yards and seven touchdowns. On defense, he totaled 66 tackles and five interceptions. Crawford added two more touchdowns via interception returns.

The Cardinals finished with an 8–3 overall record and took second place in the Marmonte League before dropping a 30–29 overtime heartbreaker to San Jacinto in the opening round of the CIF-SS Division 4 playoffs.

In eight-man football, Cate was well represented with five All-CIF Southern Section Division 2 selections after a magical run to the championship game.

Barron Crayton was named CIF-SS Division 2 Defensive Player of the Year.

Barron Crayton carries the ball in Cate’s semifinal victory over Calvary Baptist. Photo Credit: Gary Kim

The All-CIF honorees include wide receiver Chase Meyer; wide receiver/defensive back Noah Casbarro; all-purpose Quincy Thorne; wide receiver/defensive back Oliver Charvel; and offensive/defensive lineman Shogo Hayashi.