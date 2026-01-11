I’d like to comment on the opinion letter titled “Feelings over Facts.” Rent control has worked in great cities such as New York, San Francisco, Berkeley, Vienna, and other towns. Rent caps are a valuable anti-poverty and anti-homeless tool, along with other growth measures.

I have a good friend here who’s battling cancer and can’t find affordable housing in town for herself and her partner. Imagine the stress she and others are dealing with as they live in their cars.

So, of course, the letter writer, Peter Trent, a person from the real estate industry, is going to be against reasonable measures to make living in Santa Barbara affordable for the average person or family.