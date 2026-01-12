Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

MONTEREY, Calif., January 12, 2026 – Central Coast Community Energy (3CE) and the City of Santa Maria are advancing local clean transportation with a new public electric-vehicle (EV) charging station to be built in downtown Santa Maria. The project is part of 3CE’s pilot program to own and operate EV charging infrastructure across the Central Coast, expanding access to affordable, reliable public charging in high-use community locations.

Santa Maria Mayor Alice Patino, who also sits on 3CE’s Policy Board, said, “This project is an important investment in Santa Maria’s future. By expanding access to EV charging in our downtown, we’re supporting local businesses, improving air quality, and giving our community more options. We are grateful for our partnership with 3CE and excited to see this new station take shape.”

The new station will feature fiveLevel 2 charger ports and four Level 3 DC fast-charger ports, providing both fast charging and longer-duration charging options. Situated across from the Santa Maria Public Library and City Hall and close to the Natural History Museum, County Courthouse, and the Town Center West shopping center, the site anchors a vibrant downtown corridor. The site is also next to a well-used community park with lawn bowling and other recreational amenities, and near numerous restaurants, shops, and public facilities; offering high visibility and convenient access for residents, commuters, and visitors.

“This pilot project shows how partnerships with cities like Santa Maria can help bring clean transportation infrastructure directly into the heart of our communities while supporting local climate and air quality goals,” said Robert Shaw, Chief Executive Officer of 3CE.

The Santa Maria installation is part of a 3CE pilot to better understand how public EV charging can benefit communities and support EV adoption. The new chargers will offer competitive pricing and help expand access to clean, zero-emission transportation.

Construction on the Santa Maria charging site began in December 2025, with completion expected in 2026. Work is not anticipated to disrupt traffic along Cook Street; however, sidewalk access may be temporarily affected at times during the construction period.

About Central Coast Community Energy

Central Coast Community Energy (3CE) is a public agency that sources competitively priced electricity from clean and renewable energy resources. 3CE is governed by local officials who represent the communities that make up 3CE and serves more than 1.2 million people throughout the Central Coast, including residential, commercial, and agricultural customers in Monterey, San Benito, San Luis Obispo, Santa Barbara, and Santa Cruz counties. Revenue generated by 3CE supports the transition to carbon-free power and is invested locally through innovative energy programs designed to lower greenhouse gas emissions. Learn more at 3CEnergy.org and on social media, including Facebook, Instagram, YouTube, and X/Twitter.