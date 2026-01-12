Thank you for calling attention to the collusion between our state CHP and ICE in the opinion piece, “When ‘Serve and Protect’ Means Serving ICE.”

In case readers think the writer, Jessica Ramirez, was exaggerating, I can attest that she was not. My patrol partner observed the same behavior in Goleta near the CHP office on Los Carneros. An observer was doing her best to protect our community by following an ICE vehicle (legally and carefully) off the freeway. A CHP car pulled her over, so that the ICE vehicle could get away from observation. Another observer also witnessed and filmed this event.

Ms. Ramirez, you are right: CHP’s motto “Serve and Protect” clearly means that CHP should protect ICE agents’ freedom to move around our communities and kidnap our neighbors.