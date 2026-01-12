Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

(Santa Barbara, Calif.) – The Santa Barbara County Water Agency is pleased to announce that applications are open for the 27th Annual WaterWise High School Video Contest! Every year, students compete to create entertaining, educational 30-second videos that convey the importance of water use efficiency in Santa Barbara County. The contest theme, “Grow Beyond the Grass: Replace your Lawn to Save Water, Support Nature, and Keep Yards Cool,” was selected to highlight the ongoing importance of sustainable outdoor water use, especially the benefits that Santa Barbara County residents can find by transitioning away from water-thirsty lawns.

County Water Agency Manager Matt Young said, “Now in its 27th year, the High School Video Contest is a fun, informational contest that we look forward to. Video styles range from animation and musical parodies to mysteries and thrillers, and we can’t wait to see the amazing videos our local high school students create.” Up to six videos, three English and three Spanish, may be submitted per school. The winning videos will receive prizes and are often aired on local TV and in movie theatres.

In order to be eligible to win prizes, student participants must submit their videos and completed Application Packet online by 11:59 p.m. on Friday, March 6, 2026. The student winners will be publicly announced in May 2026, and rewards will be delivered to schools in June.

The County Water Agency and water providers arrange for monetary prizes to the winning schools and local private sector sponsors provide cash awards for the students. Sponsors this year include Carollo Engineers, La Buena 105.1 FM, Geosyntec, Enviroscaping, and Dudek. The County Water Agency and local water providers thank our community sponsors for their generous support and look forward to seeing the creative videos that students submit for the contest!

To learn more and to apply for the contest, visit WaterWiseSB.org/HSVC.