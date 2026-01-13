Our partners on the ground report that at least 1,430 community members that have been kidnapped across Santa Barbara, Ventura, San Luis Obispo Counties in the last 13 months.

Right now, too few are carrying too much. Volunteers are patrolling daily to warn neighbors, share accurate information, and respond when ICE activity is reported—but the need far exceeds current capacity. We urgently need more people to step in and help share the load.

Rapid Response and Know Your Rights trainings are taking place across the Central Coast to equip our communities with the knowledge and tools to respond to ICE threats. Everyone can play a role in defending their community. Find a training date and location near you. Exact locations provided after registration.

Future training dates can be found at 805undocufund.org/trainings