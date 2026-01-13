Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

Pre-applications available now at pshhc.org/BGA

Presolicitudes disponibles ahora en pshhc.org/BGA

Buellton Garden ApartmentsPre-applications available now at pshhc.org/BGA

Presolicitudes disponibles ahora en pshhc.org/BGADownload the Pre-Application | Descargar la presolicitudLearn More | Aprende más

Questions | Preguntas?

pshhc.org/BGA | BGA@pshhc.org | (805) 693-3004

Eligibility: Households earning at or below 50% of the Area Median Income (AMI)Visit pshhc.org/BGA to view income limits24 units are set aside for agricultural worker households earning 30 to 50% of the AMI Section 8 vouchers accepted!

Quick facts: 1, 2, and 3-bedroom apartments Ranging from 595 – 1,027 sq ft Mobility and sensory accessible units available Pet-friendly, with extra deposit Rent ranges from $993 – $2,295* Utilities: Residents pay electricity PSHH pays water, sewer & trash Utility allowance is provided Security deposit is required. Alternative payment options are available if this causes financial strain.

These rents are effective as of April 1, 2025. They are determined by the Department of Housing and Urban Development and are subject to change.

Elegibilidad: 89 viviendas multifamiliares asequibles para hogares con ingresos iguales o inferiores al 50% de la media del ingreso por localidad. Visite pshhc.org/BGA para ver más preguntas frecuentes. 24 unidades para hogares de trabajadores agrícolas con ingresos elegibles. Se aceptan cupones de la Sección 8

Datos breves: Apartamentos de 1, 2 y 3 habitaciones Entre 595-1027 pies cuadrados Unidades accesibles para personas con impedimentos de movilidad, visión o audición. Rentas entre $993 y $2,295* Servicios: Residentes pagan electricidad PSHH paga agua, alcantarillado y basura Se otorga subsidio de servicios públicos Se requiere depósito de seguridad (opciones alternativas disponibles)

Estas rentas entran en vigor a partir del 1 de abril de 2025. El rango está sujeto a cambios por el Departamento de Vivienda y Desarrollo Comunitario de California.