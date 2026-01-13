Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

SANTA BARBARA, CA – January 7, 2026

Santa Barbara Clean Energy (SBCE) now offers a user-friendly online tool to help community members find incentives and rebates that make the switch to energy-efficient electric homes and vehicles more affordable. Through the Govcentives platform, residents can access federal, state, regional, and local programs, including SBCE’s incentives for heat pump HVAC systems, water heaters, and electric vehicles.

By entering their ZIP code and basic household information, residents can view the programs and incentives they qualify for. SBCE incentives, such as the Home Electrification Accelerator Program (HEAP) and Residential EV Programs, can be combined with other available incentives, maximizing savings.

“Transitioning to an electric home or vehicle can be complex given the variety of programs and rebates available,” said Jefferson Litten, Energy and Climate Manager. “This platform simplifies the process, providing residents with a clear, personalized overview of the incentives available to them.”

SBCE also offers a free Home Electrification Advisor service, with staff available to answer questions about home electrification, assist with the application process, and provide up-to-date information on incentives and local contractors. Advisors are available to speak to community members in English or Spanish.

To explore available incentives and learn more, visit SBCE’s Electrification Resources page (SantaBarbaraCA.gov/Electrification).

Santa Barbara Clean Energy is a not-for-profit program of the City of Santa Barbara that supplies clean, cost-competitive electricity for homes and businesses in the City of Santa Barbara.