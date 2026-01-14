Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

Credit: Courtesy

Santa Barbara, CA. January 2026 – CALM is calling on the next generation of changemakers with the launch of its 2026 Teen Council, a dynamic new opportunity for high school students to lead the conversation on youth mental health.

The CALM Teen Council is designed to empower students in grades 9-12 to advocate for mental health and trauma prevention while gaining hands-on leadership experience. Council members work directly with CALM staff for this year-long opportunity to design and lead youth-focused initiatives, contribute to awareness and public education efforts, and participate in volunteer and fundraising efforts that support children and families.

“As CALM’s Teen Ambassador, I’m incredibly excited to involve more youth in our community in such a meaningful organization,” shared Kennedy, Teen Council Co-Chair. “Childhood trauma and mental health challenges touch so many of our lives, and empowering teenagers to speak, act, and advocate for those who may not yet feel comfortable doing so is truly inspiring. CALM’s Teen Council represents the change our community so deeply needs.”

Julia, Co-Chair, added, “I hope the Teen Council can not only bring real, positive change to our community, but also be a place of comfort and pride for its members. This group represents not only the promise of a brighter future but also wonderful intentions for everyone who contributes.”

Teen Council members commit to attending meetings, learning about CALM’s programs and services, and serving as ambassadors for CALM’s mission to prevent childhood trauma, heal children and families, and build resilient communities. Through practice in trauma-informed leadership and community engagement, participants learn about the importance of philanthropy, volunteerism, and advocacy.

At this time, the Teen Council is open to students attending Santa Barbara area high schools. CALM hopes to expand the program countywide in the future.

Applications will be accepted through the end of January. For more information or to apply, visit calm4kids.org/get-involved/#teen-council.

About CALM

CALM is a community-based mental health agency with a mission to prevent childhood trauma, heal children and families, and build resilient communities throughout Santa Barbara County. CALM’s pioneering, evidence-based services represent a continuum of care that interrupts intergenerational cycles of trauma. Each year, over 3,000 children and families receive mental health support, with services offered at CALM’s clinics in Santa Barbara, Santa Maria and Lompoc, and in community spaces. With a 55-year history in Santa Barbara County, a staff that is uniquely qualified to meet the needs of families in the region, and meaningful partnerships with complementary organizations, CALM is a leader in developing a variety of culturally responsive, trauma-informed programs. To learn more, visit calm4kids.org.

For more information about all of CALM’s services, please call 805-965-2376, or visit http://calm4kids.org.