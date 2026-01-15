Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

Lompoc, CA — FUTURE for Lompoc Youth (FLY) is excited to announce its 2nd Annual FLY to Success Community Event, taking place Saturday, April 25th, from 11:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. at Lompoc High School. This free, family-friendly event is open to the entire community.

The purpose of FLY to Success is to connect current students with local career pathways available to them now and after high school graduation. The event brings together students, families, workforce partners, and community organizations to explore career, education, and trade opportunities within the Lompoc Valley.

The event will feature: Career, education, and trade fair booths, Local workforce and community organizations, Family activities (including a free DIY kite decorating station), Food trucks, A DJ & Raffles.

FUTURE for Lompoc Youth is seeking participation from local workforce organizations, employers, trade programs, and community partners interested in tabling and engaging directly with youth and families.

Organizations interested in participating should email to register:

Jasmin Mera – jbmera21@gmail.com

Jose Ramirez – josejramirez1990@gmail.com

FLY is also seeking sponsorship support to help make this community event accessible and impactful for students and families.

For sponsorship opportunities, please contact:

DeVika Stalling – devika@futureforlompocyouth.org

FLY to Success reflects FUTURE for Lompoc Youth’s ongoing commitment to empowering young people through exposure, opportunity, and meaningful community partnerships.

About FUTURE for Lompoc Youth:

FUTURE for Lompoc Youth fosters connections in an innovative environment for youth in the Lompoc Valley to feel empowered in building their legacy. Through programs like Career Readiness and Customer Service Academies and community-focused events, FLY equips students with the skills, confidence, and opportunities needed for success in school, careers, and life.