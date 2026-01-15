Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

GOLETA, CA, January 14, 2026 – For the fourth year in a row, the City of Goleta is bringing attention to the importance of e-bike safety by partnering with MOVE Santa Barbara and proclaiming a week in January as E-Bike Safety Awareness Week. This year it will be January 19 – 25, 2026. The Council will issue a proclamation at its upcoming meeting on Tuesday, January 20, at 5:30 p.m. There will be safety outreach activities at local schools throughout the week and then we hope you will join us for an E-Bike Skills and Group Ride on Saturday, January 24th from 1:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. at Goleta Valley Junior High (6100 Stow Canyon Road).

The E-Bike Skills Class & Group Ride is a fun, informative way to enhance your skills and gain valuable safety knowledge whether you’re a new or seasoned e-bike rider. MOVE Santa Barbara will be covering pre-ride checks to help avoid non-vehicular crashes, followed by a course on the blacktop to practice safe e-bike handling, and a ride around the neighborhood.

Advance registration is recommended at movesbcounty.org/events – to participate you must be at least 10 years of age. Limited spots are available and on a first-come-first serve basis. Please bring your e-bike and wear a helmet.

New E-Bike Safety Laws for 2026

There are new laws relating to e-bikes that you should be aware of under Assembly Bill (AB) 544.

Electric bicycles must have a red reflector or a solid or flashing red light with a built-in reflector on the rear during all hours of operation, not just during darkness as the law previously required.

Parents may be cited and fined for their minor child’s eBike violations, including riding without required safety equipment or operating an unsafe or unlawful eBike. This new provision clarifies parental liability and builds on existing California Vehicle Code sections that already hold parents accountable when minors operate vehicles unlawfully.

Make sure your e-bike meets the definition of an e-bike. There are many electric devices that appear to be electric bicycles, however, they do not fit the definition of an electric bicycle. Senate Bill (SB) 586 created new vehicle definition for off-highway electric motorcycles, which are required to be registered as off-highway vehicles. Many electric devices fall under this new vehicle definition. Electric Bicycles are defined as a bicycle equipped with fully operable pedals and an electric motor that does not exceed 750 watts. There are three classifications: Class 1, Class 2 and Class 3. Learn more about the classifications here: https://www.calbike.org/california-e-bike-classifications.

Steps you can take to make sure you are safe while riding an e-bike include:



Checking your battery, brakes, chain, and tire pressure before you ride.

Wearing a helmet and visible clothing whether you are a rider or passenger.

Watching your speed by riding slowly and respectfully on multi-use paths or where pedestrians are present.

Riding predictably, using hand signals and keeping eye contact to communicate your movements with other vehicles.

Avoiding texting, talking on the phone, or listening to loud music while riding.

Obeying traffic signs, signals, and roadway laws just as cars are required to.

Thanks for doing your part to make sure our e-bike riders are safe.