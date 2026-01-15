Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

(SANTA BARBARA, CA) – Longtime organizing sponsor Santa Barbara Foundation has opened nominations for the 83rd Annual Person of the Year awards. The Santa Barbara Foundation invites the community to nominate an individual, couple, or family to receive this year’s honor in recognition of their exceptional service to the community in the Santa Barbara area.

Nominations are open for submission now through February 18, 2026, and may be made online at http://www.SBFoundation.org/Person-Of-The-Year-Nominations.

Considered one of the Santa Barbara area’s most prestigious awards, Person of the Year honors individuals, couples, or families whose extraordinary volunteer service represents a meaningful and lasting commitment to the community. The award celebrates those who address community needs, enhance the quality of life, and demonstrate exemplary acts of generosity, kindness, or innovation.

Recipients are chosen from a wide range of candidates nominated by community members.

“Person of the Year is one of the best ways to begin a new year,” said Jackie Carrera, President & CEO of the Santa Barbara Foundation. “It allows the community to recognize remarkable individuals who help improve life throughout the Santa Barbara area. As we enter the 83rd year of this special event, I continue to be astounded by the meaningful contributions our nominees make to our community.”

Honorees for the 83rd Person of the Year will be announced in March and honored at a luncheon held at Hilton Santa Barbara Beachfront Resort Rotunda on April 29, 2026.

More information about Person of the Year may be found at SBFoundation.org/PYAwards.

Recent honorees include 82nd Persons of the Year Carrie Towbes and George Burtness, 81st Persons of the Year Jim Morouse and Peter Schuyler, and 80th Persons of the Year Elisabeth Fowler and Joe Howell.

Formerly known as the Man and Woman of the Year award until 2020, this event has been hosted for over 80 years. The inaugural honorees of the Man and Woman of the Year award were Harold Chase in 1942 and Pearl Chase in 1956.

The Santa Barbara Foundation is grateful for the support of Legacy Sponsor Montecito Bank & Trust and Premier Media Sponsor Noozhawk.

Organizations or individuals interested in becoming a sponsor for the 83rd Person of the Year awards may reach out to Susie Willett at swillett@sbfoundation.org.

