LOMPOC, CA, January 15, 2026 – The Lompoc Parks & Recreation Division invites the community to put on their dancing shoes and register for the Father Daughter Dance, back for 2026!

This year’s Father Daughter Dance will take place over three nights – Friday, Jan. 30, Saturday, Jan. 31, and Sunday, Feb. 1. The dances will be held each night from 6 p.m. to 8:30 p.m., but doors will open at 5 p.m. for photos only. Participants are invited to register for the evening of their choice.

Tickets are $30 per couple per night, with each additional child in the same family costing $15 more. Participants must be accompanied by an adult. Due to the popularity of this event, pre-registration is required.

This popular dance is for young ladies, ages 3 to 17, and the man in their life — whether that’s their dad or another father figure. The occasion allows those male guardians to treat their little Valentine to a semiformal night of dancing and activities. Refreshments will be provided and are included in the ticket price. Other novelty items will be sold, and professional portrait packages will be available for purchase separately, via cash or check.

Community members looking for more information or to purchase tickets may contact the Lompoc Parks & Recreation Division at 805-875-8100, or visit the Anderson Recreation Center at 125 W.

Walnut Ave., from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on weekdays. Tickets can also be purchased online at https://apm.activecommunities.com/lompocrecreation.

The City of Lompoc Recreation Division has grown significantly since it was started in 1945, as the community realized the importance of recreation to quality of life. The mission of the Lompoc Recreation Division is to provide for a better quality of life by promoting positive social behavior, interaction with others, self-discovery and positive self-esteem through the development, implementation, and coordination of a wide variety of recreation and leisure services. Lompoc Recreation provides varied programs and services for youth, teens, and adults of all ages. The division also offers several venues for hosting public and private events, including the state-of-the-art Lompoc Aquatic Center. For a full list of programs and services, visit us online at http://www.cityoflompoc.com/parks_rec.