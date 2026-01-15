Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

(SANTA BARBARA, Calif.) – On Tuesday January 20, the Santa Barbara County Office of Arts & Culture will begin accepting applications for the 2026 County Arts Making Impact Grant, a program designed to expand arts access and eliminate barriers to participation for residents across the County. Nonprofit organizations and artists with a fiscal sponsor are invited to apply for up to $5,000, with a total of $50,000 in funding available. The deadline to submit is March 20, 2026, and full program details can be found at sbac.ca.gov/county-grants.

The Arts Making Impact (AMI) Grant is made possible through a partnership between the Santa Barbara County Arts Commission and the Santa Barbara Bowl Foundation, which provides the re-granting funds through its community arts subsidy. Organizations must attend a free online grant workshop on Wednesday, Feb. 11, 2026, or Tuesday, March 10, 2026, to apply. These sessions will provide essential details on eligibility, application procedures, and funding guidelines.

Applying organizations must hold nonprofit status and have an annual operating budget under $500,000. Individual artists and grassroots community groups may also apply under the auspices of a nonprofit fiscal sponsor. Organizations selected for grants will receive 100% of their requests. Funded projects must take place between July 1, 2026, and June 30, 2027.

Arts Commission Chair Robert Dickerson said, “We are really proud of the AMI grant. For over a decade, it has helped to increase arts and culture access across Santa Barbara County. Our goal is that residents, regardless of income, geography, or background, can experience theater, music, writing, storytelling, and beyond. We’ve seen AMI catalyze change in our communities and look forward to building on this momentum.”

