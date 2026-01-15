Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

The Santa Barbara Young Professionals Club (SBYPC) hosted its annual gala on December 6, 2025, at MOXI, bringing together young professionals, nonprofit leaders, and members of the Santa Barbara business community for an evening focused on community engagement and philanthropy. The event, aptly themed Written in the Stars, featured twinkling lights, live music, a DJ set, tarot card readings, and catering from local vendors.

SBYPC named Mission Scholars as its 2025 Nonprofit of the Year. Founded in December 2018, Mission Scholars supports low-income students throughout South Santa Barbara County through college admissions guidance, mentorship, and career development.

Five finalists for the 2025 Young Professional of the Year award were chosen from nearly 40 nominees, recognized for their leadership, mentorship, and community impact. The finalists included Garret Gustason (Furniture Gallery by Mattress Mike), Haley Kolosieke (Brownstein Hyatt Farber Schreck), Kurt Charron (Chareau), Sharon MacDonald (Mosaic Therapy Collective), and MJ Morrison (Umi App).

The 2025 Young Professional of the Year award was presented to Garret Gustason, the General Manager of family-owned Furniture Gallery by Mattress Mike, and a council member of Nationwide West. A proud father of two, Gustason believes success is measured not in sales, but in the strength of his community. He lends his support to organizations like Domestic Violence Solutions, the Housing Authority, CADA-SB, and local youth athletics.

SBYPC also announced a leadership transition. After three years as president, Lauren Dulcich has passed the gavel to Shannon Stengele, who will continue supporting the organization’s mission of connecting young professionals with nonprofit organizations and community initiatives throughout Santa Barbara.