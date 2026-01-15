Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

GOLETA, CA, January 15, 2026 – The City of Goleta is pleased to announce registration is open to sign up for a Community Emergency Response Team (CERT) Basic Course scheduled for three Saturdays in a row, March 7, 14, and 21 in Goleta. This high-demand program is offered nationwide and designed to empower residents with essential skills and knowledge to prepare themselves, their families, and the community for emergencies and disasters. The interactive course is held on three consecutive Saturdays from 9:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m. at the Goleta Community Center (5679 Hollister Avenue). In order to participate, you must be able to attend all three classes and be at least 18 years of age. Limited spots are available – sign up today!

This is a great opportunity for anyone who wants to feel more confident, equipped, and ready to help their household or neighborhood during a disaster.

Participants will receive hands-on instruction on the following topics:

Disaster preparedness and hazard awareness

Fire suppression and utility control

Basic first aid and triage

Light search and rescue

Team organization and communication

Disaster psychology

A realistic hands-on disaster simulation

Registration Details

You can register online here. Please note that registration requires an account. If you do not already have one, simply create an account by clicking the “Signup” link at the top of the registration page or click “Login” to be guided to set up an account. All signup registration information is confidential and used for the sole purpose of communications through the City’s Neighborhood Services Department.

Additional CERT Basic Course sessions will be offered later this year in Goleta and other communities.

For questions or more information, please contact ESD.Training@cityofgoleta.org.