TynanGroup is pleased to announce the promotion of Cameron Carey to the position of Executive Vice President, effective this past week. Cameron joined TynanGroup in September 1998, and over the past 28 years has been instrumental in shaping the firm’s growth, reputation, and operational excellence.

“Our firm has been fortunate to have Cameron as a foundational leader for nearly its entire history,” said TynanGroup President Brian Nystuen. “His deep understanding of our business, his consistent leadership, and the trust he has earned across the organization made him a natural choice for Executive Vice President.”

In his new role, Cameron will continue to partner closely with the executive leadership team, providing strategic direction, operational oversight, and forward-thinking leadership as the company enters its next phase of growth. He will also join the TynanGroup Board of Directors, serving alongside President Brian Nystuen and CEO & Founder John Tynan.

Cameron has served as Vice President since 2014, overseeing the successful delivery of dozens of complex and high‑profile projects. His portfolio includes work across diverse sectors—healthcare, education, recreation, hospitality, public works, and specialty programs—with notable contributions to projects such as the Santa Barbara Zoo, Music Academy of the West, Hotel Californian, and the Santa Barbara Police Department.

Throughout his tenure, Cameron has demonstrated an exceptional ability to build and lead high‑performing teams, ensuring that projects are delivered on schedule, within budget, and at the highest standard of quality. His operational discipline, commitment to client satisfaction, and deep industry experience will continue to strengthen TynanGroup’s competitive position and long-term success.

About TynanGroup

TynanGroup is a 100% employee‑owned project management and real estate development firm serving premier clients nationwide. With decades of experience, more than $10 billion of construction in place and a proven record of delivering large-scale, highly complex projects, TynanGroup is the trusted partner for private developers, public agencies, and nonprofit organizations seeking certainty, clarity, and excellence in execution.