Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

(SANTA BARBARA, Calif.) – Santa Barbara County Executive Officer Mona Miyasato announced today that she plans to retire in July 2026, concluding more than twelve years of service to the Santa Barbara County Board of Supervisors and the residents of Santa Barbara County. She will remain fully engaged over the next six months to ensure continuity of operations, support leadership succession planning, and lead adoption of the County’s FY 2026–27 budget.

“Serving Santa Barbara County has been the honor of my professional career,” said Miyasato. “Together, we modernized County operations, strengthened our safety net and justice system, invested in critical infrastructure, and communicated transparently, even during times of crisis. As we prepare for this transition, our focus remains steady: delivering essential services, supporting our workforce, and upholding the trust of our residents.”

During her tenure, Miyasato led a decade of organizational modernization to improve transparency, efficiency, and service delivery across County departments. She championed the implementation of major enterprise systems, including the Workday financial and human resources platform, a new electronic budgeting system, and an online financial transparency tool launching this year. She spearheaded the establishment of the County’s standalone Information Technology Department and ensured implementation of electronic permitting and countywide geographic information system.

Miyasato placed renewed emphasis on transparency, public communication and community engagement, re-establishing a centralized communications function, expanding public information capacity, and introducing plain-language summaries of Board actions along with a monthly Countywide electronic newsletter. She also championed the expansion of homeless services and innovative approaches to homeless housing opportunities. Miyasato also prioritized critical improvements to the County’s criminal justice system, advancing diversion strategies that safely reduced the jail population, particularly for individuals with mental illness. These efforts were strengthened through closer integration of justice system oversight with health and human services, especially behavioral health.

Throughout her tenure, Miyasato guided the County through unprecedented emergencies and recovery efforts, including the Thomas Fire, the January 9 Debris Flow, multiple wildfires and severe winter storms, and the COVID-19 pandemic. Under her leadership, the County strengthened bilingual emergency communications, enhanced Emergency Operations Center readiness and secured hundreds of millions of dollars in state and federal reimbursements to protect core services and support long-term community-based recovery.

Miyasato joined the County in 2013 following the Great Recession, as it faced rising pension costs, structural budget pressures, unstable reserves, and a reduced workforce operating under prolonged strain. Under her leadership, the County restored fiscal stability, fully funded its Strategic Reserve, earned the highest available bond rating (AAA) awarded to a public agency, implemented disciplined multi-year financial planning, and positioned itself to eliminate its pension unfunded liability by 2031.

Addressing the timing of her retirement, Miyasato said, “Federal policy shifts and state fiscal uncertainty present real challenges ahead. However, we have navigated disasters, deficits, and major policy changes before while continuing to deliver balanced budgets and essential services. The County is well positioned, with an experienced executive team, strong governance practices, and a thoughtful, fiscally responsible Board of Supervisors. This transition reflects a planned process and my commitment to help finalize the FY 2026–27 budget so that my successor inherits a clear and stable path forward.”

“I want to extend my gratitude to the current and past Boards of Supervisors for their steadfast commitment to good governance, financial stewardship and service to the community. Their collegial approach and professionalism have been instrumental in advancing the County’s mission,” Miyasato added.

“Mona Miyasato’s leadership over the past 12 years has been extraordinary. Through periods of significant challenge and change, she has guided the County with integrity, steadiness, and a deep commitment to public service. Her work strengthened the organization, elevated our leadership team, and positioned the County to thrive well into the future. The strong foundation she leaves in place ensures that this organization will continue to succeed and serve our communities with excellence,” said Chair of the Board of Supervisor Bob Nelson.

The County will initiate a national recruitment process for the County Executive Officer position in coordination with the Board of Supervisors and the Human Resources Department.