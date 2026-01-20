Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

(SANTA MARIA, Calif.) – Looking for love during this Valentine’s season? Santa Barbara County Animal Services (SBCAS) and Bunnies Urgently Needing Shelter (BUNS) invite the community to find “some bunny” (or piggy) to love during a special promotion:

Adoption fees are waived for our rabbits and guinea pigs through Sunday, February 15, 2026. Help these gentle, social animals find loving homes! Rabbits and guinea pigs are known for their sweet personalities, quiet companionship, and strong bonds with their people. Adoptable rabbits and guinea pigs can be met Tuesday through Sunday, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., at Santa Barbara County Animal Services shelters and our partner agency, BUNS. Many are ready to go home with their special someone – and that someone could be you!

Adoption Locations:

• Santa Barbara Shelter

5473 Overpass Road, Santa Barbara

• Lompoc Shelter

1501 W. Central Avenue, Lompoc

• Santa Maria Shelter

548 W. Foster Road, Santa Maria

Community members are encouraged to stop by, meet the animals, and fall in love. Whether you’re adopting one or bringing home a bonded pair, this is the perfect season to give a small pet a big love story.

“Small pets often get overlooked, but they make incredible companions,” said Sarah Aguilar, Animal Services Director. “This promotion is about celebrating love in all its forms and giving these animals the happy endings they deserve.”

For more information about adoptable animals and shelter hours, visit Santa Barbara County Animal Services online at https://www.countyofsb.org/415/Animal-Services or follow SBCAS on social media.

Follow us: Twitter @SBCAS_info Facebook @santabarbaracountyanimalservices Instagram @sbcanimalservicesCOUNTY OF SANTA BARBARA

HEALTH DEPARTMENT

300 N. San Antonio Road

Santa Barbara, CA 93110

(805) 681-5102 • FAX (805) 681-5191

http://www.countyofsb.org

About Santa Barbara County Animal Services:

Santa Barbara County Animal Services is the leading animal welfare organization in Santa Barbara County, caring for over 6,000 pets in their shelters annually, and thousands of families across the community. SBCAS is dedicated to promoting responsible pet ownership and providing comprehensive animal care services to enhance the lives of both pets and people in the community. Through various programs and initiatives, the organization strives to ensure the health, safety, and well-being of animals. http://www.sbcanimalservices.org

About Bunnies Urgently Needing Shelter:

BUNS, in operation since 1992, is an independent non-profit corporation dedicated to the care and welfare of rabbits and guinea pigs. BUNS works to find bunnies and guinea pigs permanent homes and educates the public on caring for their guinea pig and rabbit companion. In addition to adoption matchmaking and care resources, BUNS also offers nail trims, hay for sale, and enrichment for owned pets through their “Hoppy Hours” and “Pignics”. https://bunssb.org/