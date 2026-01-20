Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

Isla Vista, CA — The Isla Vista Community Services District (IVCSD) is announcing a transition in Board leadership following the January 13 organizational meeting, with the Board of Directors electing Katherine Carmichael as Board President and Kylan Hobart as Board Vice President. Together, Carmichael and Hobart embody representation for women as the first all-woman board leadership team.

Brandt served for five years as Board President, leading the IVCSD through years of challenges, including COVID-19, while providing stability and a longstanding commitment to local advocacy. Pilotte stepped into the role of Board Vice President in his first year on the board, bringing a voice for students to board leadership for the first time since 2021.

Carmichael is the first woman to serve as Board President, bringing a strong background in public service and a commitment to advancing affordability, equity, environmental stewardship, and civic engagement in Isla Vista.

Joining Carmichael in board leadership, Hobart will serve as Board Vice President. Hobart is a student leader passionate about social and environmental justice, with a focus on understanding and addressing infrastructure inequities in unincorporated communities.

“I am incredibly proud of all that the IVCSD has been able to achieve in this past decade, and am grateful for the leadership of our community, board, and staff that has helped bring us to this moment,” said Carmichael, incoming Board President. “I am beyond honored to be able to serve Isla Vista in this way, and I am excited to work with the community to collaboratively address issues important to Isla Vistans.”

The Isla Vista Community Services District is Isla Vista’s first broad based local government, achieving 47 years of community advocacy for self governance. The IVCSD is empowered to provide eight critical services including public safety, housing mediation, community facilities, parking, graffiti abatement, lighting and sidewalks, and both a municipal advisory council and area planning commission. The Board is composed of five publicly elected directors and two directors appointed by UC Santa Barbara and the County of Santa Barbara.