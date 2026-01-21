Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

SANTA BARBARA, CA – January 15, 2026

The City of Santa Barbara is pleased to announce the appointment of Caroline “Carrie” Paine as the new Housing and Homeless Services Manager. This position, formerly titled Housing and Human Services Manager, reflects the City’s expanded focus on addressing housing needs and homelessness in our community. Carrie will report directly to Deputy City Administrator Anthony Valdez, who leads the City’s Office of Housing and Community Vitality.

Carrie brings extensive experience in homelessness-related services and housing initiatives. Most recently, she served as Executive Director and Chief Operating Officer of HAMIC in Santa Maria, where she provided strategic leadership for programs addressing homelessness, addiction recovery, mental health stabilization, and criminal justice re-entry. Her work included spearheading transitional and supportive housing development, leading multi-agency collaborations, and ensuring measurable outcomes for clients under California’s Cal-AIM initiatives.

Carrie holds an A.A. in Global Studies from Santa Barbara City College and a B.A. in Peace and Conflict Studies from the University of California, Berkeley. Her deep knowledge of housing programs and strong regional partnerships will be invaluable as she steps into this expanded role.

As Housing and Homeless Services Manager, Carrie will oversee the City’s Housing and Homeless Services Division, which manages affordable housing programs, homelessness response initiatives, and critical community services. This includes administration of programs such as Community Development Block Grants (CDBG), HOME Investment Partnerships, and the City’s Housing and Homelessness Action Plan. Carrie will also lead efforts to strengthen partnerships, ensure compliance with state and federal regulations, and develop strategies to expand housing opportunities and reduce homelessness in Santa Barbara.

City Administrator Kelly McAdoo shared enthusiasm for the appointment, “Carrie’s proven leadership and commitment to serving vulnerable populations make her an outstanding addition to our team. Her experience in developing housing solutions and coordinating multi-agency efforts will strengthen the City’s ability to address homelessness and expand affordable housing opportunities for our residents.”

Carrie began her role with the City on Monday, January 12. Over the coming weeks, she will be meeting with City staff, community partners, and stakeholders to advance the City’s Housing and Homelessness Action Plan and related initiatives.