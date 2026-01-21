Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

Santa Barbara, CA — The Santa Barbara Maritime Museum (SBMM) is pleased to announce the next presentation in its Maritime Distinguished Speaker Series on Thursday, February 19, 2026 at 7:00 p.m. The talk, “Shooting for the Stars: Sunflower Star Laboratory’s Community-Based Approach to Pycnopodia Recovery,” will be delivered by Reuven Bank, co-founder and chairman of the board of the Sunflower Star Laboratory (SSL).

Tickets: Free for Navigators Circle members, $10 for SBMM members, $20 for the general public, and $5 for students and educators with a valid school ID or email. Purchase tickets by calling (805) 456-8750.

Pycnopodia helianthoides, commonly known as the sunflower star, is a massive, vibrantly-coloured seastar predator that once roamed coastal kelp forests, devouring sea urchins and maintaining ecological balance. In the 2013–14 sea star wasting syndrome outbreak, one of the largest marine-disease events on record, these keystone predators collapsed into functional extinction along California’s coast. With their loss came the dramatic decline of kelp forests—over 96 percent of Northern California’s kelp canopy has vanished in the last decade, and the trend extends into regions of Santa Barbara County.

“At SBMM, we believe a healthy ocean means a healthy people and region — our next chapter will deepen that link between local maritime history, ecosystem resilience, and public stewardship,” said Director of Education Lis Perry.

Founded in 2021 by a coalition of concerned community members, the Sunflower Star Laboratory is a nonprofit conservation-aquaculture initiative that is now rearing part of California’s first cohort of human-reared juvenile sunflower stars. The talk will highlight SSL’s pioneering research methods, their partnerships across North America, and how their efforts tie directly into kelp-forest restoration and ecosystem resilience in the Santa Barbara Channel region. SSL’s community-based model makes it an ideal lens for understanding how local engagement and science can intersect to rebuild ecosystem health.

“We’re honored to host leaders who bring both rigorous science and community heart — this presentation on sunflower star recovery shows how bold action and compassion go hand in hand for the Santa Barbara Channel’s future,” said Executive Director TBD.

About the Speaker:

Reuven Bank is a former coastal resource manager in the U.S. Peace Corps (Philippines) and has served as chairman of the Sunflower Star Laboratory’s Board of Directors since its founding. “Kelp forests are an essential ecosystem for our planet, and they are disappearing before our eyes in California. Restoring the sunflower star is the single most impactful step we can take to give California’s beleaguered kelp forests a chance at recovery,” Bank says. “I’m excited to share how the Sunflower Star Laboratory team is super-charging recovery efforts for this vital keystone species and the ecosystems they support.”

This presentation aligns with SBMM’s mission to explore and interpret the rich and diverse maritime and marine-ecosystem history of the Santa Barbara Channel and beyond.

For more information or to schedule interviews, please contact Heather Behrens at (805) 456-8751 or hbehrens@sbmm.org.

Additional information:

Visit the Sunflower Star Laboratory website: sunflowerstarlab.org. Follow them on Instagram: @sunflowerstarlab

Most individuals attending the lecture will be able to find seats on the main floor. When overflow seating becomes necessary due to larger than normal attendance, guests are invited to view the lecture from the museum’s Munger Theater. All lecture seating is first come, first served. SBMM members are invited to enjoy a pre-lecture reception from 6:15 p.m. to 6:45 p.m., which provides early access to the event. Learn more about becoming a member.

The Maritime Distinguished Speaker Series is sponsored by Marie L Morrisroe.

About SBMM:

Founded in 2000, the Santa Barbara Maritime Museum inspires people to celebrate the Santa Barbara Channel and understand the importance of our rich maritime history. The museum offers dynamic exhibits, hands-on learning, and community programs that illuminate our deep connections with the sea. Learn more at sbmm.org.