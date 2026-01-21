Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

Santa Barbara, CA — At the Santa Barbara Maritime Museum (SBMM), every visitor, exhibit, and harbor memory is part of a larger story — and volunteers help bring those stories to life. SBMM is seeking new volunteers for its 2026 docent training class, a rewarding opportunity for anyone who loves the ocean, local history, or connecting with people. Volunteers help welcome guests, interpret exhibits, support school field trips, assist at special events, and share the maritime stories of the Santa Barbara Channel.

Located on the Santa Barbara Harbor, SBMM features engaging exhibits that highlight the region’s rich maritime heritage — from historic seafaring and commercial fishing to navigation, ocean exploration, and the channel’s unique coastal environment. Volunteers help visitors experience these stories firsthand through hands-on learning, fascinating artifacts, and personal connections that connect the community to the sea.

SBMM’s volunteer program is a wonderful way to learn more about maritime history. Training includes Santa Barbara Channel history, exhibit interpretation, museum storytelling, and guest engagement — with guidance and encouragement from experienced staff and fellow volunteers. In return, volunteers also enjoy volunteer appreciation events as they develop a deeper connection to Santa Barbara’s harbor community.

“Volunteers are truly the heart of our museum,” said SBMM Board President Alex Weinstein, M.D. “They play a huge role in creating great experiences for our visitors and in preserving Santa Barbara’s maritime heritage. This program gives volunteers a chance to make a real impact while also getting a behind-the-scenes look at our maritime history.”

Volunteer training begins March 17, 2026 at 9:00 a.m. at the Santa Barbara Maritime Museum (113 Harbor Way, Suite 190, Santa Barbara, CA 93109). The program includes an introduction to Santa Barbara Channel maritime history, behind-the-scenes exhibit interpretation, and hands-on training in guest services, education support, and special events.

“Our volunteer program is a perfect fit for individuals who are passionate about history, education, or the ocean,” said SBMM Youth Education and Volunteer Manager Nova Jesswein. “Whether you’re retired, a student, or somewhere in between, you’ll find community here — and plenty of opportunities to learn and have fun.”

How to Apply

Those interested can learn more about the program and apply online at http://www.sbmm.org/volunteer or by contacting Nova Jesswein, Youth Education and Volunteer Manager, at njesswein@sbmm.org or (805) 456-8748. Space is limited, and prospective volunteers are encouraged to apply early.

For more information on the Volunteer Program or to learn about the museum’s upcoming exhibitions and events, please visit sbmm.org.

About the Santa Barbara Maritime Museum

Founded in 2000, the Santa Barbara Maritime Museum presents and interprets the rich maritime history of the Santa Barbara Channel. Through interactive exhibits, educational programs, and hands-on activities, the museum inspires a deeper understanding and love of the sea, the land, and the people of this region.