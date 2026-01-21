Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

Santa Barbara, CA – January 20, 2025 – This year, Santa Barbara Neighborhood Clinics encourages people making New Year’s resolutions to reimagine their approach to health by embracing small, sustainable changes instead of aiming for the typical “all or nothing” goals. Major lifestyle alterations might look impressive on a list of goals, but when it comes to health, baby steps tend to be more productive.

“Lasting health doesn’t come from dramatic resolutions that fade by February,” Mahdi Ashrafian, CEO of Santa Barbara Neighborhood Clinics, said. “It comes from little everyday choices—walking a little more, sleeping a little better, checking in with your doctor—that, over time, can dramatically improve quality of life.”

Here are some gentle resolutions anyone can make this year and immediately start seeing results.

Get up to date on vaccinations

Whether you’ve fallen behind getting your kids in for their initial vaccination series or you’ve put off getting your annual flu shot, now is the time to resolve to get everyone in the house back on track.

“Staying up to date on vaccinations isn’t just about personal health—it’s about protecting our families, our neighbors, and our communities,” Ashrafian said. “From infants to seniors, vaccines help prevent serious illness and keep our healthcare system strong for everyone.”

Book a health screening



Health screenings are as important for your body as pre-road trip checks are for your car. Even if you feel great, there are hidden problems that won’t flip your metaphorical check engine light until they’ve become serious. A goal to have any health screenings done you’re due for is a goal that will help keep you healthy for another year. These screenings include checks of blood pressure, cholesterol, and diabetes, and tests for specific cancers.

“Health screenings aren’t about expecting bad news—they’re about staying informed,” Ashrafian said. “Knowing where your health stands allows you and your care team to take action early and avoid more serious issues down the road.”



Sleep more



Whatever amount you’re sleeping now, it probably isn’t enough, according to Ashrafian.



“Sleep is not a luxury; it’s a cornerstone of health,” Ashrafian said. “Adults generally need at least seven hours of quality sleep per night, and consistently falling short can increase the risk of chronic conditions we treat every day.”



If seven hours of sleep seems unattainable due to your current habits and schedule, just aim to sleep more. Start by aiming to go to bed ten minutes earlier. Once you reach that goal, add another ten minutes. Identify activities that you do before bed that might be impacting your sleep quality. Try making a goal to avoid caffeine in the afternoon, turn off screens half an hour before bed, or learn a new relaxation technique you can use when sleep eludes you.



Move your body intentionally



Trying to start a whole new exercise routine often proves unsustainable when commitment fades. Making a goal to move your body intentionally in whatever form that takes tends to be more manageable. The CDC recommends adults perform 150 minutes of moderate-intensity physical activity each week, which translates to about 20 minutes a day. If your physical exertion is far below that recommendation, the best thing to do is to start where you are.



Examples of ways to start adding physical activity to your day might include:

Taking a brisk walk after lunch.

Parking at the back of the parking lot when arriving at work or going shopping.

Standing up and moving for 5 minutes per hour.

Walking during phone calls.

Doing light stretching or cardio while watching TV.

The health benefits from these changes will gradually become clear as you stick with them throughout the year.

Choose healthy alternatives

Making healthier eating choices is another goal easily made, easily broken. Gentle resolutions don’t revolve around extreme dieting; they are about helping you move forward from where you are.

“Dieting often fails because it asks people to overhaul everything at once,” Ashrafian said. “Real progress happens when we focus on consistent changes—adding more whole foods, paying attention to portions, and building habits that fit into real life.”

This might look like making some air-popped popcorn with light butter and salt instead of reaching for a bag of chips, scooping a bowl of greek yogurt and berries instead of a bowl of ice cream, taking one piece of pizza instead of two at dinner, or stocking up on fresh produce then prepping it into small, cut slices that are easy to reach for when you need a snack.

Schedule your appointments–and make it to them

Annual medical and dental appointments are crucial to your long-term health, but they are easy to skip amidst the business of daily life. Making a resolution to put your health first starts with a single easy step: a phone call or the click of a button on a mobile app. In less than 5 minutes, you can schedule your appointments and commit to making it to them when the scheduled day arrives.

Santa Barbara Neighborhood Clinics provides services that cover almost every healthcare need, from primary and dental care to podiatry, chiropractic, behavioral health, and more. Annual check-ups can keep you on track with preventative screenings and cleanings, chronic condition management, updated vaccines, and personal guidance for how to improve your overall health.