Boys’ Basketball Roundup: Bishop Diego Defeats St. Bonaventure 57-34 to Preserve Perfect Tri-Valley League Record

Senior forward Damien Krautman led all scorers with 16 points and the Bishop Diego boys’ basketball took another step towards the Tri-Valley League title with a 57-34 victory over St. Bonaventure on Wednesday night.

The Cardinals jumped out to a 19-6 lead at the end of the first quarter behind suffocating defense and never looked back.

With the victory Bishop Diego improves to 17-2 overall and 6-0 in Tri-Valley League play.

Shammah Kwizera finishes through contact. Photo Credit: Gary Kim

San Marcos, 65; Rio Mesa, 41

The Royals dominated defensively and pulled away in the second quarter to capture a crucial Channel League victory.

Koji Hefner poured in 19 points, Aidan Conlan added 17 points and Sergio Landeros chipped in ten points.

“I thought we had a very professional approach to the game tonight. Rio Mesa plays super hard and I thought they matched our physicality to start. We started to rebound the ball better in the second quarter and took control of the game,” said San Marcos coach Matt Jordan. “We play a really good Oxnard team this coming Friday. Excited to see if we can continue this momentum and play well in two days.”

Oxnard, 61; Dos Pueblos, 57

The Chargers dropped a nailbiter against Oxnard at home. Dos Pueblos has been hit hard by injuries, but has acquitted itself well in the absence of multiple starters, including leading scorer and rebounder Wyatt Gardiner.

“Tonight‘s game was definitely a good battle for both teams. We jumped out to a quick lead, but Oxnard was able to catch back up,” said Dos Pueblos coach Joe Zamora. “Evan did a really good job of hitting shots and creating for his teammates. Caleb Damron also did a great job with offensive put backs and defending their post player. Coulter was aggressive, especially in the second half but unfortunately he and Logan (Pearce) fouled out.”

With the loss Dos Pueblos is now 12-10 overall and 3-6 in Channel League play.

Santa Barbara, 83; Pacifica, 65

Junior guard Levi Oakes led the way for Santa Barbara 25 points and eclipsed 1,000 points in his high school career, which includes two years of varsity competition at Moorpark High before transferring to Santa Barbara for this his junior season.

The Dons (14-8 overall, Channel League 8-1) will host Buena on Friday 1/23 for a Channel League contest.