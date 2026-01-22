Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

SANTA BARBARA & GOLETA, CA. January 21, 2026— Organic Soup Kitchen is asking the community to step in during a critical moment to help prevent nutrition gaps for low-income residents living with serious and chronic illness.

Over the past year, Organic Soup Kitchen partnered with a local health care provider to deliver medically tailored meals to individuals whose health depends on consistent, nourishing food. That partnership helped many people stabilize their health during periods of acute medical

need.

Today, that same funding now typically supports meal access for about 12 weeks. While short-term nutrition intervention is an important part of medical care, many individuals living with cancer, autoimmune disease, and other chronic conditions need ongoing food support well beyond that window.

“When medically necessary food ends before someone is truly stable, the consequences can be serious,” said Anthony Corroccio, Founder and Executive Director of Organic Soup Kitchen. “For many of our clients, consistent nutrition is what keeps them out of the hospital and able to manage their illness day to day.”

Organic Soup Kitchen works to transition clients into its Nutrition and Food Security Program once medical funding ends, allowing meal support to continue. However, that program is

currently under significant strain as food costs rise and more medically fragile residents seek help.

Without immediate community support, Organic Soup Kitchen is concerned that some residents may face interruptions in access to reliable, nourishing meals — adding stress for individuals, families, and the local health care system.

Organic Soup Kitchen is calling on community members, donors, partners, and local leaders to help stabilize services through emergency funding, partnerships, and collaborative solutions.

How the community can help right now:

Donate toward emergency meal support: organicsoupkitchen.org/hero

Explore partnership or sponsorship opportunities

Help identify local funding and collaborative solutions

With timely, collective action, Santa Barbara and Goleta can help ensure that medically fragile neighbors continue to receive the food they need to stay well.

About Organic Soup Kitchen

Organic Soup Kitchen provides medically tailored meals and nutrition support to low-income individuals living with serious illness throughout Santa Barbara County, helping reduce food insecurity and support long-term health through dignified, nourishing food.