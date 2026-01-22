Associated Press (1/15/26): U.S. sanctions Iranian officials accused of repressing protests against the government.

Conversely, this was Donald Trump’s statement (1/12/26) on the murder of Renée Nicole Good: “You have to be respectful of law enforcement. That woman was very, very disrespectful to law enforcement.” By Trump’s precise moral compass, this peaceful protester needed to be shot in the face and killed … while 1,500 extremely violent (and very, very disrespectful) Jan. 6 domestic terrorists were worthy of a blanket presidential pardon. Trump and his sycophants claim she was a “paid outside agitator,” a mindless trope recycled, over and over, since the Vietnam War protests of the 1960s and ’70s. This is their justification for the cold blooded murder of a U.S. citizen and mother of three!

How is this not repression by Trump’s ICE Gestapo in our own country? How is this more morally justified than the repression in Iran?

These low I.Q. goons are too ignorant to know it, but their Judgment Day is coming. Their next stops will be the 5th and 7th Circles of Hell (wrath and violence) described in Dante’s Inferno. Let’s hope we can give a well deserved bon voyage to these boils on the backside of humanity.