The Santa Barbara County District Attorney’s Office is warning the public about an ongoing scam involving individuals impersonating District Attorney John Savrnoch via email and text message.

Scammers may pose as District Attorney Savrnoch and request that recipients purchase gift cards or reply to the message with a “convenient” phone number. These communications are fraudulent.

The Scam

These messages are designed to create urgency and gain your trust in order to obtain money or personal information. The District Attorney’s Office will never request gift cards, personal information, or phone numbers through unsolicited emails or text messages.

What Is Phishing?

Phishing is a type of scam in which criminals pose as trusted individuals or organizations to trick people into providing personal information, money, or access to accounts, often through emails, text messages, or phone calls.

Tips to Protect Yourself

• Do not respond to unsolicited emails or text messages.

• Never provide personal or financial information to unknown individuals.

• Be cautious about the information you share online or on social media.

• Be suspicious of requests to send money through unconventional methods, such as gift cards, cryptocurrency, or wire transfers.

Stay vigilant against phishing attempts, especially messages claiming to be from politicians, celebrities, or other high-profile individuals.

If You Have Been Targeted

If you believe you may have been the victim of a scam and the situation is not urgent, please call the District Attorney’s Scam Hotline at 805-568-2442. Our staff can assist you in identifying the scam and connecting you with the appropriate resources.

If the situation is urgent, contact your local law enforcement agency immediately.