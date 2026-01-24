The San Marcos High boys’ basketball team survived a furious comeback by visiting Oxnard to claim a 43-41 victory in a crucial Channel League contest on Friday night.

With the victory, the Royals (17-6 overall, 8-2 Channel League) entrenched themselves in second place in the Channel League standings after coming into the game tied with Oxnard.

Koji Hefner finished with a team-high 20 points and eleven rebounds, but his defensive effort was perhaps more impressive as he secured a game-clinching steal in the final moments.

The Royals have now won five consecutive games and will travel to Ventura on Monday.

Bishop Diego, 56; Thacher, 40

Thacher provided Bishop Diego its toughest challenge in Tri-Valley League play thus far, but the Cardinals locked in defensively in the fourth quarter to secure a 56-40 victory on Friday night at the Brickhouse.

Crew Sjovold led the way for Bishop Diego with 19 points and spearheaded an inspired fourth quarter defensive effort as the Cardinals held Thacher to three points. Freshman Shane Kwizera chipped in 15 points.

Shane Kwizera release a floater. Photo Credit: Gary Kim

“I think we’re a good team and good teams find ways to win,” said Bishop Diego coach Caleb Richey. “Crew Sjovold stepped up big for us in the fourth quarter getting some key steals. His defense was huge for us.”

Bishop Diego led 19-9 at the end of the first quarter, but Thacher cut its deficit to 32-25 at halftime. Senior Spencer Jacobson scored nine of his team-high 14 points in the first half.

The two teams went back and forth in the third quarter as the visiting Toads cut their deficit to 42-37 going in the fourth quarter.

However, the Cardinals finished the game on a 14-3 run to put the game away and clinch at least a share of the Tri-Valley League title.

Rio Mesa, 52; Dos Pueblos, 37

The Chargers came up short in a Channel League contest against Rio Mesa. Evan Pinsker and Coulter Jay finished with 15 and 13 points respectively.

Dos Pueblos is now 12-11 overall and 3-7 in Channel League play.