As a small business owner who spends a significant amount of time downtown, I feel compelled to share my perspective on State Street because its current configuration directly affects my business and the overall health of the downtown economy.

I am writing to respectfully urge the City Council to reconsider reopening State Street to vehicular traffic while a long-term vision for the downtown corridor is still being developed.

When the pandemic first reached Santa Barbara and State Street was closed to allow restaurants to safely serve diners outdoors, the decision was understandable and, at the time, commendable. I remember when the planters and barriers were installed, it felt like a thoughtful, decisive response to an unprecedented situation. The closure served a clear purpose and helped many businesses survive during a crisis.

Today, however, the circumstances that justified that decision no longer exist. The pandemic is years behind us, providing additional outdoor dining is no longer a necessity, and yet State Street remains closed.

Despite significant spending on consultants and studies, there still does not appear to be a clear, actionable plan that restores vitality to downtown or meaningfully supports small businesses.

This raises a simple and reasonable question: if there is no fully formed alternative ready to implement, why not reopen State Street?

Reopening the street would be the most immediate, least costly, and most practical step available. Doing so would not preclude future improvements or long-term changes. Portions of the street could always be closed again once a well-designed, broadly supported plan is ready. Keeping the city’s main thoroughfare closed indefinitely while ideas are debated has tangible consequences for the downtown economy.

State Street has long been the iconic spine of Santa Barbara. Its closure has diminished the sense of a central gathering place and weakened the visibility and accessibility that businesses rely on. Visitors can no longer experience the city by driving its main street, discovering shops, or deciding where to dine along the way.

There is no clear substitute that fulfills this role, and for first-time visitors especially, it is no longer obvious where Santa Barbara’s “main street” is.

Many pedestrians continue to stay on the sidewalks rather than using the street itself, often due to safety or comfort concerns. Longstanding community traditions such as parades and holiday events have been relocated or disappeared.

At the same time, prioritizing bicycle use along State Street while excluding vehicles has reduced visibility, accessibility, and foot traffic for downtown businesses that have invested heavily in their locations.

For small business owners, this approach has proven challenging. A healthy downtown depends on access, activity, and a balance of uses that serve residents, visitors, and businesses alike. While alternative transportation options have value, emphasizing them at the expense of the city’s primary commercial corridor has had unintended economic consequences.

What criteria are being used to justify keeping State Street closed? Has the current approach successfully replaced the function of Santa Barbara’s main street? And if not, why continue without a viable alternative in place?

At this point, substantial resources have already been spent on studies and concepts. The most practical step forward is one that restores access, supports economic recovery, and reunites the city, is to reopen State Street now.

I appreciate your time and thoughtful consideration of these concerns. I ask that you consider the perspective of those who work downtown every day to keep Santa Barbara vibrant and welcoming.

Reopening State Street, even on an interim basis, would be a meaningful step toward restoring the heart of our city.