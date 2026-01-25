As Americans, we share more common ground than we sometimes realize. We do not want war — at home or abroad. We do not want armed officers killing our community members. We do not support kidnapping leaders of sovereign nations, nor the bombing of cities filled with civilians. We grieve needless loss of lives, and we worry about a future defined by endless conflict.

We want safe neighborhoods, fairness, access to a decent life, and a government that abides by the Constitution. We want to live in a country where the laws apply to everyone, where accountability is real, and where power is with the people, not concentrated among billionaires.

We live in a representative democracy; when we stand together and demand better, our leaders must listen if they want to remain in office. That’s the promise of our country, but it only works if we actively protect our rights.

More and more Americans see signs that the checks and balances we rely on are weakening. Courts and legislators appear increasingly willing to defer power to the executive branch. We are hearing more and more rhetoric that normalizes invading other countries and the erosion of long-standing democratic norms. Regardless of political party, people are right to feel concern about instability, violence, and the concentration of power.

It is up to the people of the United States to insist that our representatives truly represent us. We can disagree on policies and still agree on principles: that citizens should not be subjected to violence by the state, that foreign leaders should not be abducted, and that military escalation should not be the default solution. These are not fringe views; they are grounded in respect for human rights, the rule of law, and the Constitution.

Many voters supported the current administration because they believed promises to lower costs, reduce conflict, and put Americans first. This is not what is happening, and when elected leaders’ actions diverge from campaign commitments, it is not disloyal to speak up—it is a responsibility. No matter who we voted for, we share a duty to demand that our leaders uphold their promises and respect the law. We must ALL stand up for our shared rights, or we risk losing them.

I will be making my voice heard, because I believe the path we are on will lead to further erosion of our freedom of speech, our voting rights, and our basic human rights, as well as violence and war.

No one should assume they are untouched by these issues. When armed agents act without accountability, when citizens are harmed and killed without consequence, the danger extends to every one of us — regardless of what we look like or who we voted for.

The path ahead will be shaped by us: by our willingness to speak, to vote, to question, and to hold power accountable. If we stand together, we can reaffirm the country we want to live in: one defined not by fear and conflict, but by liberty, dignity, and justice.

Our rights are preserved only when we exercise them. Now is the time to do so.