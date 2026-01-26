Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

SANTA BARBARA, CA (January 12, 2026) – The Council on Alcoholism and Drug Abuse (CADA) will host its 15th Annual Gratitude Luncheon celebrating the organization’s Mentor Program on Thursday, March 12, 2026, from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at the Hilton Santa Barbara Beachfront Resort, 633 E. Cabrillo Blvd., Santa Barbara.

Hosted by event founder and chair Anne Smith Towbes, the luncheon benefits CADA’s nationally recognized Mentor Program, which has supported Santa Barbara County youth for more than three decades. The event brings together community leaders, mentors, supporters, and advocates to honor the transformative power of mentorship.

This year’s luncheon will feature keynote speaker Rod Lathim, a native Santa Barbaran, whose career reflects a lifelong dedication to the arts and their profound impact on individuals and communities. Lathim is an author and playwright who also directs and produces theatre, concerts, and documentary films, and is a successful visual artist specializing in neon sculpture.

His work spans multiple disciplines and has earned him numerous awards and recognition for artistic excellence and humanitarian leadership.

Sponsorship opportunities, ticket purchases, and donation information are available at http://www.cadagratitude.org, or by contacting Lisa Gosdschan, Director of the Mentor Program, at (805) 722-1321 or lgosdschan@cadasb.org. Donors may also make contributions in honor of a mentor who has made a meaningful impact in their lives.

About the Keynote Speaker

Rod Lathim has served on the boards of numerous arts organizations, including the National Association of Theatre and Accessibility, The Lobero Theatre, Center Stage Theater, Boxtales, and The Marjorie Luke Theatre. He founded the award-winning Access Theatre and served as its Artistic Director, leading international tours of fully accessible original productions.

Lathim was also the founding Board President and Development Director of the Marjorie Luke Theatre, overseeing its historic renovation more than two decades ago. He is a two-time Independent Local Hero and a recipient of the Leadership in the Arts Award from the Santa Barbara County Arts Commission, as well as The Princess Grace Foundation USA Award, presented by HSH Prince Albert and Frank Sinatra, among numerous other honors.

In addition to his keynote remarks, Lathim will highlight his recent solo gallery exhibition at Art & Soul Gallery on State Street and the launch of his new book, Finding the Divine Child: A Journey of Spirit, Light, and Art. To learn more, visit https://artandsoulsb.com/pages/events

About the Mentor Program

Now in its 30th year, CADA’s Mentor Program matches Santa Barbara County youth in 3rd through 8th grades with caring adult mentors who provide guidance, encouragement, and consistent support. The program focuses on fostering personal growth, self-esteem, academic success, and healthy family relationships.

Mentees are referred to by school counselors, therapists, and psychologists who have identified at-risk behaviors that may lead to academic challenges, social difficulties, or negative peer influences.

“The mentor program provides children and adolescents with consistent, trusted guidance that supports their emotional, social, and developmental growth.” said Dr. Bob Fuladi, President and Executive Director of CADA. “Through positive role modeling and individualized support, the program helps young people build resilience, confidence, and the skills needed to navigate challenges and reach their full potential.”

About the Council on Alcoholism & Drug Abuse (CADA)

CADA has a remarkable standing among Santa Barbara’s more than 3,700 nonprofit organizations. Only 28, including CADA, have earned the highest designations from both of the nation’s top nonprofit rating groups. CADA has consistently held a Platinum Seal of Transparency from Candid, the largest source of nonprofit data in the nation, and a Four-Star Rating from Charity Navigator, the most utilized evaluator of nonprofits.