The long-awaited anticipation of seeing the Community Friends of Santa Barbara flag snapping in the coastal breeze has come to fruition. For the Santa Barbara community and visitors alike, seeing the CFOFSB flag raised at the Breakwater is a profound symbol of identity, local pride, and historical continuity. Located at the city’s “front porch,” the Breakwater Flag Project is a collaboration between the philanthropic and non-profit organizations that serve the local and global community, the Santa Barbara Yacht Club, and the City’s Waterfront Department.

The CFOFSB flag flying above the Breakwater serves as public recognition of the impact CFOFSB services have on the community. This flag is a welcoming gesture to everyone entering Santa Barbara, mirroring the inclusive spirit of our thrift shop.