(SANTA BARBARA, Calif.)- The County of Santa Barbara invites community members to participate in the continued development of its Adult Justice Diversion Strategic Plan. Informed by feedback gathered during community forums held in October 2025, the draft plan focuses on building a coordinated, countywide diversion system that expands alternatives to incarceration while supporting accountability, treatment, and access to services.

Community members are encouraged to attend upcoming in-person or virtual sessions to review the draft plan and provide feedback. These sessions will offer an opportunity to learn more about the proposed goals and strategies and to share perspectives that will help shape the final plan.

In-person participation is offered in English. Virtual participation is available in both English and Spanish.

The sessions will be facilitated by RDA Consulting on behalf of the County of Santa Barbara. The sessions are scheduled as follows:

Lompoc – February 9, 2026, at 12:00 p.m.

In person (English)

Lompoc Library, Grossman Gallery

501 E. North Ave., Lompoc, CA 93436

Virtual (English)

Zoom:https://us06web.zoom.us/j/83685870317?pwd=5Lq5G3aKOSoLbRWbmkfYUCNo8vvuRP.1 (Meeting ID: 836 8587 0317)

Virtual (Spanish)

Zoom:https://us06web.zoom.us/j/82715858749?pwd=LiB3sVJHyNjrOuSAzOZCtYn8bj1BEM.1 (Meeting ID: 827 1585 8749)

Santa Maria – February 9, 2026, at 5:00 p.m.

In person (English)

Santa Maria Central Library, Learning Center Room

421 S. McClelland St., Santa Maria, CA 93454

Virtual (English)

Zoom:https://us06web.zoom.us/j/81487158478?pwd=v0MeaoCNc4GUkt25Oo5nAj9TfBGgAy.1 (Meeting ID: 814 8715 8478)

Virtual (Spanish)

Zoom:https://us06web.zoom.us/j/86250427933?pwd=aqbHFBG5b473jGbhFlOAGInFDeXmI6.1 (Meeting ID: 862 5042 7933)

Santa Barbara – February 10, 2026, at 4:00 p.m.

In person (English)

Santa Barbara Eastside Library, MLK Room

1102 E. Montecito St., Santa Barbara, CA 93103

Virtual (English)

Zoom:https://us06web.zoom.us/j/87211569876?pwd=QSDV7jJWayBqw7a6lmy6ItZtlIrLCf.1 (Meeting ID: 872 1156 9876)

Virtual (Spanish)

Zoom:https://us06web.zoom.us/j/85329084719?pwd=KjyMlHFgv6F41SaFcto6d2RmlzNyna.1 (Meeting ID: 853 2908 4719)

Virtual Session – February 19, 2026, at 4:00 p.m.

Zoom:https://us06web.zoom.us/j/84975421095?pwd=vblgA1lbBoRGMReVbIQGsBezGlXs17.1 (Meeting ID: 849 7542 1095)

Virtual (Spanish)

Zoom: https://us06web.zoom.us/j/83726481369?pwd=PJkOOSiKSbrARzgU2ptLnvGP1gPrmH.1 (Meeting ID: 837 2648 1369)