Santa Barbara, CA Jan. 23, 2026 – Cox Mobile, Cox Communications’ mobile phone service, announced the 22 finalists from across the U.S. in its second annual Phone Case Design Contest, held in partnership with Boys & Girls Clubs of America. This year’s contest invited high school Boys & Girls Club members to design a phone case that represented the theme “A World Within Reach – Future Icons.”

Sara, from the United Boys & Girls Clubs of Santa Barbara County, has been selected as one of the 22 nationwide finalists in this year’s contest. Sara’s artwork shows how small acts of kindness can spread and inspire others to make the world brighter. She hopes her design encourages people to be kind and help make the world a better place.

Later this spring, a panel of judges, including leaders from Cox Communications and Boys & Girls Clubs of America, Club Alumnus Mario Lopez and 2025-2026 National Youth of the Year Ximena, will select the grand prize winner, who will receive a life-changing $25,000 scholarship as well as a $25,000 technology grant for their local Club.

“At Cox, we believe in investing in the next generation of creators and leaders,” said Kirsten Mclaughlin, Santa Barbara Market Vice President for Cox Communications. “We’re thrilled to celebrate Sara’s achievement and the remarkable talent emerging from our community. Her artwork is a powerful reminder of what happens when young people are encouraged to express themselves, dream boldly and explore their passions. Our Cox Mobile contest gives teens a platform to do this, and we’re honored to help open doors that can shape their futures.”

Each finalist will be recognized by their local Club during a special celebration in February and will receive a connectivity prize package.

Cox Mobile Fan Favorite Voting Now Open

In addition to the Grand Prize Winner, the public is invited to vote for this year’s Cox Mobile Fan Favorite Winner. The winner will be awarded a $25,000 scholarship and a $10,000 technology grant for their local Club.

View all the finalists’ artwork and vote daily for your favorite phone case designs at http://www.cox.com/phonecasecontest. Voting is open now until February 28, 2026.

Why It Matters

“Every teen has the potential to become a future icon – and that journey begins by being seen, heard and supported,” said Colleen Langner, EVP and chief residential officer of Cox Communications and a Southeast BGCA Trustee. “This contest is more than a creative outlet; it’s a catalyst for designing futures and unlocking a world of possibility.”