SANTA BARBARA, Calif (January 26, 2026) — Nonprofit Vitalant urges all eligible donors to get the shortest month of the year off to a lifesaving start by giving blood. An active flu season means those feeling healthy and well are especially needed to make up for those unable to give due to sickness.

Show your love in the most meaningful way—by giving the gift of life! Vitalant invites couples, friends, and loved ones to celebrate together by donating blood at any community blood drive or donation center.



In appreciation, Vitalant is thanking all who are well and eligible who donate during February with a $15 gift card. Donors must opt-in to Vitalant Donor Rewards and use code GIVELOVE-2026-V when scheduling to activate the thank-you gift.

Donors of all blood types, especially type O and platelet donors so that blood is always ready for each patient need that arises. Type O can help the most patients because of its broad compatibility. Platelets help stop bleeding and are frequently needed to help cancer patients. Platelets have a short storage life and must be used within a week of donation.

Learn more and make an appointment to give by visiting vitalant.org, download the Vitalant app or call 877-25-VITAL (877-258-4825).

Select Upcoming Blood Drives in Santa Barbara County

Sunday, February 8 – Lompoc, Valley of Flowers ½ Century Club, 10:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m.

Tuesday, February 10 – Santa Barbara, Santa Barbara Sheriff’s Office, 12:30 p.m. – 5:30 p.m.

Tuesday, February 17 – Solvang, Old Mission Santa Ynez, 9:30 a.m. – 1:00 p.m.

Wednesday, February 18 – Satna Maria, Marian Regional Medical Center, 8:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m.

Thursday, February 19 – Santa Barbara, Cottage Hospital, 3:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m.

Thursday, February 26 – Santa Barbara, Santa Barbara Zoo, 10:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m.

Friday, February 27 – Lompoc, Lompoc Valley Medical Center, 11:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m.

These are just a few of the over two dozen community blood drives throughout the Central Coast each week. Donors can also give at the Vitalant Santa Barbara Donation Center at 4213 State Street, or at the Vitalant Santa Maria Donation Center at 1770 Broadway.

About Vitalant

Vitalant (Vye-TAL-ent) is one of the nation’s largest nonprofit blood and biotherapies healthcare organizations, providing hospitals and patients across the U.S. a safe blood supply, specialized laboratory services, transfusion medicine expertise and world-renowned research. Individuals generously donating blood, volunteering and giving financially are essential to our lifesaving mission. Learn more at vitalant.org.