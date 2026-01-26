Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

SANTA BARBARA, CALIFORNIA –Tomorrow evening Monday, January 26, Santa Barbara residents will come together at 5:30 pm at the dolphin fountain at Stearns Wharf for a candlelight vigil.

Agents of the federal government are executing innocent protesters and then assassinating their memories, people whose only crime was loving their country too much. We mourn and remember not just the two murder victims in Minneapolis, Renee Nicole Good and Alex Jeffrey Pretti, but also all of those who have been kidnapped, beaten, tortured, killed, wrongly imprisoned, separated from their parents and children and sent in exile to distant countries, places that they have never known.

“This is way more than a distraction from the Epstein files, this is an attempt to terrorize and cower citizens into compliance,” said Ian Paige, a member of Indivisible Santa Barbara’s Steering Committee

The vigil will begin at 5:30 p.m. and will end at 6:30 p.m. Participants will gather at the dolphin fountain at Stearns Wharf, then on the sidewalk on the beach side of Cabrillo. Participants should bring an electronic candle, flashlight or charged mobile phone, as well as signs mourning all the victims of ICE and demanding that ICE get out of our communities.

All Indivisible Santa Barbara events adhere to a shared commitment to nonviolent protest and community safety. Organizers are trained in de-escalation and work closely with local partners to ensure peaceful and powerful actions nationwide.

Indivisible Santa Barbara is a non-profit organization based in Santa Barbara that is part of the nationwide Indivisible movement, with a mission to elect progressive leaders, rebuild our democracy, and defeat the Trump agenda.