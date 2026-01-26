Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

Credit: Courtesy

SANTA BARBARA, CA – January 23, 2026

Santa Barbara Public Library is excited to invite teens in grades 7-12 to its upcoming Library Services Orientation! This fun and informative event will introduce teens to everything the library has to offer, from community service opportunities and special programs to resources that support academic success and future career goals. Participants will also have the chance to make a library card, meet library staff, and discover how the library can help them learn, create, and connect. Food will be provided.

High school students interested in participating in the Teen Advisory Board (T.A.B.) for the 2025-2026 academic year must attend to become a T.A.B. member. Prospective T.A.B. members will also need to complete an application.

Teen Library Services Orientation

Tuesday, January 27, 2026

5:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m.

Central Library’s Island Room (40 E. Anapamu St.)

Event Info | Add Event to Your Calendar

For more information, visit Teen Library Services Orientation.

For more information, visit Teen Advisory Board.