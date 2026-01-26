Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

SBCC Radiography Lab administrators, Board members and administrators, and Santa Barbara City Council members officially introduce the college’s new state-of-the-art Radiography Lab. From left to right: Assistant Professor, Medical Imaging Sciences Dept. Israel Fonseca; Santa Barbara City Councilmember Oscar Guttierez; SBCC Board President Jonathan Abboud; SBCC Board Vice President Kyle Richards; Radiologic and Imaging Sciences Director Bruce Oda; SBCC Board Member David Morris; Superintendent/President Erika Endrijonas Ph.D.; SBCC Board Member Dr. Charlotte A. Gullap-Moore, DNP; and Santa Barbara City Councilmember Eric Friedman. | Credit: Courtesy

SANTA BARBARA, Calif.(January 26, 2026) — Santa Barbara City College (SBCC) proudly celebrated the grand opening of its newly renovated and refreshed Radiography Lab on January 21, 2026, marking a major milestone for one of the college’s most impactful and in-demand workforce program.

The updated lab reflects years of careful planning, collaboration and commitment to student success, while strengthening SBCC’s role as a regional leader in healthcare education.

“This program stands out for the profound, positive change it has brought to this community,” said SBCC Superintendent/President Erika Endrijonas, Ph.D., noting the program’s long-standing impact on local healthcare systems and patient care.

The renovated Radiography Lab is designed to support problem-based learning, giving students hands-on experience with modern imaging equipment and realistic clinical scenarios. The space prepares students not only to produce high-quality diagnostic images, but also to deliver patient-centered care.

“Every day, Radiologic Technology students cross into clinical sites across three counties,” shared Radiography Faculty Chair, Bruce Oda, M.A.O.L., RT (R) “Students learn how to produce high-quality images and care for patients with compassion, cultural humility, and professionalism.”

The program’s success is reflected in its exceptional outcomes:

• 95% job placement over the past five years

• 100% pass rate on the national certification exam

“These results are the product of intentional collaboration,” Endrijonas emphasized. “Our clinical preceptors, hospital partners, and dedicated faculty work hand in hand to ensure our students receive exceptional training and support. Their collective commitment and mentorship form the foundation of our program’s continued success.”

“This lab represents years of planning and collaboration,” Oda continued, highlighting the collective effort among faculty, staff, clinical partners and the broader SBCC community.

The renovated lab also supports four key strategic initiatives for the Radiography Program:

1. Preparing students with early exposure to multiple imaging modalities, allowing them to advance more quickly into the workforce.

2. Responsibly increasing enrollment and internship opportunities to meet regional healthcare demand.

3. Supporting local students by strengthening pathways from high school into radiography careers.

4. Building a pre-radiography pipeline in partnership with Allan Hancock College, expanding access and awareness in medical imaging.

With this renovation, SBCC reaffirms its commitment to innovation, equity and workforce readiness—ensuring graduates are well-prepared to serve patients and communities throughout the Central Coast.

About SBCC

Established in 1909, Santa Barbara City College (SBCC) is one of the oldest community colleges in California. The district consists of SBCC’s main campus on Santa Barbara’s beachfront coast, two separate campuses for its School of Extended Learning programs, as well as a Cosmetology school. The college offers a range of associate degree, certificate and transfer programs and is recognized by the Department of Education as an official Hispanic-Serving Institution (HSI).